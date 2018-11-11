Rassie applauds his Springboks’ attitude in Paris

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus said he was impressed by side’s attitude to claim an over-time victory against France one week on from an agonising one-point defeat to England.

The Springboks beat the French on Saturday 29-26 thanks to an 85th minute try from hooker Bongi Mbonambi despite trailing by four points going into the final 30 seconds of the game.

In Erasmus’ side’s opening fixture of their November Test series they were denied a late and potentially match-winning penalty goal following a controversial tackle from English fly-half Owen Farrell and lost 12-11 at Twickenham.

“Last week we took it through 15 phases to get a penalty to win the game (and it didn’t happen) and this week we had to score a try to win the match,” he said.

“It was definitely not the most clinical performance but the team was gutsy enough and it feels much better (than last week),” the 46-year old added.

Erasmus avoided a third straight defeat thanks to Mbonambi’s efforts, which would have been his worst run of results since taking over from Allister Coetzee as coach of the national team in March this year.

The 36-time former international takes his squad to Edinburgh to face Scotland next Saturday before finishing their November tour against Wales a week later.

