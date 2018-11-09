 
Rugby 9.11.2018 05:18 pm

Recent defeats haven’t ‘derailed’ Boks, insists Kolisi

Heinz Schenk
Siya Kolisi (captain) of South Africa during the South African national rugby team captains media conference at Pullman Paris Centre Hotel on November 09, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Siya Kolisi (captain) of South Africa during the South African national rugby team captains media conference at Pullman Paris Centre Hotel on November 09, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The national skipper reiterates that South Africa believe in the way they’re playing and are keen to showcase better execution against France.

Two agonising defeats to the All Blacks and England means the 2018 Springbok vintage now has a negative win record, with six defeats from 11 starts.

But captain Siya Kolisi insists that last week’s clumsy loss at Twickenham doesn’t mean that South Africa’s plans for the season have been derailed.

“No, this hasn’t affected us badly,” the flanker said on Friday ahead of this weekend’s meeting with France in Paris.

“We obviously want to win as much as we can overseas, but we also understand that we probably won’t win every time away from home.”

Even though the Boks are now in negative territory win wise, Kolisi and his troops aren’t overly concerned because they’re well aware that they’re a work in progress.

“If we’re losing games where haven’t put in the desired effort, then I’d be concerned,” he said.

“If we’re losing by not trying what we’re trying to do, then we’re off course. But in the games we’ve lost, we’ve actually played. It was mistakes that cost us.

“We’re not going to change our plan just because of two losses. We can see what we’re doing is working. We just need to execute it better.”

Kolisi supported Erasmus’ call to immediately enlist all six European-based players once they became available again this week.

“Obviously their experience is invaluable, but their real value lies in the patience they bring. They didn’t enjoy watching from the sidelines last week. They want to play. That’s what I enjoy from them. The Bok jersey remains No 1 for them and it inspires the rest.”

