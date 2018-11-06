WATCH: Rassie teaches the ‘Farrell tackle’!

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus clearly made a statement to World Rugby and their interpretation of the tackle laws by “coaching” Andre Esterhuizen to make hits like the one Owen Farrell made on him.

In a widely circulated video clip, Erasmus clearly instructs his midfielder to aim high in taking down a tackle bag during a training session in Paris on Monday.

After tackling too low with the first two attempts, Esterhuizen nails it with his third, leading to Erasmus clapping his hands.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus tasks Andre Esterhuizen with tackling like Owen Farrell…. Posted by The Citizen Sport on Monday, 5 November 2018

One, however, can’t help but feel this is a bit of a stunt.

The majority of training sessions at international level are closed to the public and it’s unlikely that such an “intimate”, detailed tactic would be so easily captured.

Rather, it would seem Erasmus is just making a point…

