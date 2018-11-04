WATCH: Was Rassie sarcastic or not about THAT tackle?

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus was in fine form when asked about the legality of England flyhalf Owen Farrell’s hit on replacement centre Andre Esterhuizen.

The incident was a major talking point after South Africa agonisingly lost 11-12 to the hosts at Twickenham.

Referee Angus Gardner was ready to blow the final whistle when his assistant advised him to review the incident.

But the Aussie said there was “enough arm in the tackle”.

Asked afterwards about it, Erasmus seemingly quipped: “If that’s a legal tackle, then we should latch on and do it the same way. If it’s legal, we should do it, because it’s very effective.”

The English journalist detected some sarcasm, but the Bok mentor insists “nothing irritated” him about the incident.

Here’s the clip … judge for yourself…

