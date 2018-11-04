 
Rugby 4.11.2018 05:05 pm

WATCH: Was Rassie sarcastic or not about THAT tackle?

Sport Staff
England's fly-half Owen Farrell (L) makes a dubious tackle on South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen late in the game which is looked at by officials during the international rugby union test match between England and South Africa at Twickenham stadium in south-west London on November 3, 2018. - England won the game 12-11. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Owen Farrell’s charge on Andre Esterhuizen continues to be one of the biggest talking points after South Africa’s narrow loss to England.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus was in fine form when asked about the legality of England flyhalf Owen Farrell’s hit on replacement centre Andre Esterhuizen.

The incident was a major talking point after South Africa agonisingly lost 11-12 to the hosts at Twickenham.

Referee Angus Gardner was ready to blow the final whistle when his assistant advised him to review the incident.

But the Aussie said there was “enough arm in the tackle”.

Asked afterwards about it, Erasmus seemingly quipped: “If that’s a legal tackle, then we should latch on and do it the same way. If it’s legal, we should do it, because it’s very effective.”

The English journalist detected some sarcasm, but the Bok mentor insists “nothing irritated” him about the incident.

Here’s the clip … judge for yourself…

Rassie on Farrell tackle

VIDEO: Rassie Erasmus on that Owen Farrell tackle at Twickenham.

Posted by SA Rugby magazine on Sunday, 4 November 2018

