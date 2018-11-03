Etzebeth’s trip could be over abruptly

Springboks star lock Eben Etzebeth may well not play again on the northern hemisphere tour, head coach Rassie Erasmus said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old limped off just two minutes into the second-half of the 12-11 Test loss to England at Twickenham with what Erasmus believes is an ankle injury.

Erasmus said he was definitely a non-starter for next weekend’s clash with France and was not optimistic about the remainder of the tour for the 74-times capped second rower, who has had a frustrating year with injury having missed the entire Super Rugby season with a shoulder problem.

“Eben looks pretty bad,” said Erasmus at the post match press conference.

“He is out definitely for next week and maybe the tour.

“The way he is walking doesn’t look great, it looks like an ankle and will be a while before he is playing again.”

The Springboks, who finished an encouraging second in Erasmus’ first Rugby Championship in charge, play Scotland and then Wales after meeting France in Paris.

