 
menu
Rugby 29.10.2018 11:10 am

Our Currie Cup team-of-the-season

Sport Staff
Lwazi Mvovo of the Cell C Sharks during the Currie Cup, Semi Final match between Cell C Sharks and Xerox Golden Lions at Jonsson Kings Park on October 20, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Lwazi Mvovo of the Cell C Sharks during the Currie Cup, Semi Final match between Cell C Sharks and Xerox Golden Lions at Jonsson Kings Park on October 20, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Even if this year’s tournament in general was only dominated by a few teams, this XV at least has a bit of a varied feel to it.

15 – DILLYN LEYDS (Western Province)

Dillyn Leyds of Western Province scores the second try during the Currie Cup match between Xerox Golden Lions and DHL Western Province at Emirates Airline Park on September 15, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Switched to fullback, where he’s afforded more space to weave his attacking magic, the 25-year-old deliver numerous compelling performances that surely put him on the cusp of a Springbok recall.

14 – SERGEAL PETERSEN (Western Province)

Sergeal Petersen of DHL Western Province during the Currie Cup final match between DHL Western Province and Cell C Sharks at DHL Newlands on October 27, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Small in stature but big on heart, the skillful winger showed why the wait (he was injured for half of the year) was worth it. Not only was he the leading try-scorer in the tournament, he also made work-rate a priority.

13 – LIONEL MAPOE (Golden Lions)

Lionel Mapoe of the Xerox Golden Lions during the Currie Cup match between Xerox Golden Lions and DHL Western Province at Emirates Airline Park on September 15, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

There’s a reason why he hasn’t played Currie Cup rugby for over three years – he’s probably too good for this level. He made the most linebreaks, most tackle breaks and most offloads, showcasing his playmaking abilities and combining it with solid defence, something that wasn’t the Lions’ forte in 2018.

12 – ANDRE SWARTS (Griquas)

Andre Swarts of Griquas during the Currie Cup match between DHL Western Province and Tafel Lager Griquas at DHL Newlands Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

Inside centre was a bit of a cursed position as coaches tended to treat it as a revolving door. Griquas though benefited from backing their sturdy 23-year-old in midfield and he duly delivered solid, all-round play.

11 – LWAZI MVOVO (Sharks)

Lwazi Mvovo of the Sharks during the Currie Cup match between Toyota Free State Cheetahs XV and Cell C Sharks XV at Toyota Stadium on September 01, 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

The interesting thing about the experienced Bok wing’s campaign was how dramatic his impact was even though his game-time was in the lower bracket. He broke the line almost at will, scored three tries, defended robustly and carried with vigour. He was a great influence on his understudy, the gifted Aphelele Fassi.

10 – JOSH STANDER (Western Province)

Josh Stander of Western Province heads for the try line during the Currie Cup match between DHL Western Province and Tafel Lager Griquas at DHL Newlands Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

The former Bulls man revitalised a flagging career by focusing on being a reliable if unfashionable tactician at pivot. It worked a treat in Province’s pattern.

9 – IVAN VAN ZYL (Blue Bulls)

Ivan van Zyl of the Vodacom Blue Bulls during the Currie Cup match between Vodacom Blue Bulls and iCOLLEGE Pumas at Loftus Versfeld on September 14, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

Sharks captain Louis Schreuder came close, but like Mvovo, Van Zyl’s impact was noticeable despite not being granted consistent game-time. Pleasingly for the national setup, the 23-year-old halfback showcased his more attacking side in the campaign, proving his all-round game is pretty varied.

8 – HACJIVAH DAYIMANI (Golden Lions)

Dillyn Leyds of the DHL WP lunges on the tackle to Hacjivah Dayimani of the Xerox Golden Lions during the Currie Cup match between Xerox Golden Lions and DHL Western Province at Emirates Airline Park on September 15, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

One of the most proficient attackers in the whole competition and more than useful as a line-out option. If he can bulk up a little bit to stay competitive in the collisions, he’ll be a star.

7 – TYLER PAUL (Sharks)

Tyler Paul of the Cell C Sharks during the Currie Cup, Semi Final match between Cell C Sharks and Xerox Golden Lions at Jonsson Kings Park on October 20, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The unsung hero of the champions’ campaign. Deserves more attention than he currently gets.

6 – RUAN STEENKAMP (Blue Bulls)

Ruan Steenkamp of the Blue Bulls during the Currie Cup match between Vodacom Blue Bulls and Xerox Golden Lions XV at Loftus Versfeld on September 01, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)

He’s hardly the biggest loose forward around but he was the core of the Bulls’ pack. A magnificent defender and constantly in the thick of things, culminating in five tries.

5 – JD SCHICKERLING (Western Province)

JD Schickerling of the DHL Western Province and Ryan Nell of the iCollege Pumas during the Currie Cup match between iCOLLEGE Pumas and DHL Western Province at Mbombela Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

South Africa is blessed with a freakish number of superb locks. This man is the latest on the conveyor belt.

4 – RHYNO HERBST (Golden Lions)

Gunther Janse van Vuuren of the Free State Cheetahs tackles Rhyno Herbst of the Xerox Golden Lions during the Currie Cup match between Xerox Golden Lions and Toyota Free State Cheetahs at Emirates Airline Park on September 08, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

He unashamedly says he wants to model his game on the great Bakkies Botha … and he’s doing a brilliant job to date of getting there. Could in future provide the grunt the Lions pack desperately needs.

3 – WILCO LOUW (Western Province)

Wilco Louw of Western Province during the Currie Cup, Semi Final match between DHL Western Province and Vodacom Blue Bulls at DHL Newlands Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Only sporadically involved in the tournament, he was undoubtedly the best tighthead on show with an almost unparalleled ability to boss the scrums.

2 – AKKER VAN DER MERWE (Sharks)

Akker van der Merwe of the Cell C Sharks during the Currie Cup match between Cell C Sharks and iCOLLEGE Pumas at Jonsson Kings Park on September 07, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The biggest compliment for the ‘Warthog’ is that he eventually managed to beat the Sharks’ rotation policy in the No 2 position. Unlucky not to go to Europe.

1 – JUAN SCHOEMAN (Sharks)

Juan Schoeman of the Cell C Sharks during the Currie Cup match between Cell C Sharks and iCOLLEGE Pumas at Jonsson Kings Park on September 07, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

A breakout campaign for the loosehead. Not only did he established himself as a fine scrummer, but also had some dynamic moments as ball-carrier. Excellent defender.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
It’s the ‘brotherhood’ that was the Sharks’ winning recipe 29.10.2018
It’s crunch time in two big matches 27.10.2018
Jean-Luc: Last year’s final still haunts Sharks 24.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 3 GREEN TOP

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 8 SOUL OF WIT

RACE MEETING

10 November 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.