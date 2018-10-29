Our Currie Cup team-of-the-season

15 – DILLYN LEYDS (Western Province)

Switched to fullback, where he’s afforded more space to weave his attacking magic, the 25-year-old deliver numerous compelling performances that surely put him on the cusp of a Springbok recall.

14 – SERGEAL PETERSEN (Western Province)

Small in stature but big on heart, the skillful winger showed why the wait (he was injured for half of the year) was worth it. Not only was he the leading try-scorer in the tournament, he also made work-rate a priority.

13 – LIONEL MAPOE (Golden Lions)

There’s a reason why he hasn’t played Currie Cup rugby for over three years – he’s probably too good for this level. He made the most linebreaks, most tackle breaks and most offloads, showcasing his playmaking abilities and combining it with solid defence, something that wasn’t the Lions’ forte in 2018.

12 – ANDRE SWARTS (Griquas)

Inside centre was a bit of a cursed position as coaches tended to treat it as a revolving door. Griquas though benefited from backing their sturdy 23-year-old in midfield and he duly delivered solid, all-round play.

11 – LWAZI MVOVO (Sharks)

The interesting thing about the experienced Bok wing’s campaign was how dramatic his impact was even though his game-time was in the lower bracket. He broke the line almost at will, scored three tries, defended robustly and carried with vigour. He was a great influence on his understudy, the gifted Aphelele Fassi.

10 – JOSH STANDER (Western Province)

The former Bulls man revitalised a flagging career by focusing on being a reliable if unfashionable tactician at pivot. It worked a treat in Province’s pattern.

9 – IVAN VAN ZYL (Blue Bulls)

Sharks captain Louis Schreuder came close, but like Mvovo, Van Zyl’s impact was noticeable despite not being granted consistent game-time. Pleasingly for the national setup, the 23-year-old halfback showcased his more attacking side in the campaign, proving his all-round game is pretty varied.

8 – HACJIVAH DAYIMANI (Golden Lions)

One of the most proficient attackers in the whole competition and more than useful as a line-out option. If he can bulk up a little bit to stay competitive in the collisions, he’ll be a star.

7 – TYLER PAUL (Sharks)

The unsung hero of the champions’ campaign. Deserves more attention than he currently gets.

6 – RUAN STEENKAMP (Blue Bulls)

He’s hardly the biggest loose forward around but he was the core of the Bulls’ pack. A magnificent defender and constantly in the thick of things, culminating in five tries.

5 – JD SCHICKERLING (Western Province)

South Africa is blessed with a freakish number of superb locks. This man is the latest on the conveyor belt.

4 – RHYNO HERBST (Golden Lions)

He unashamedly says he wants to model his game on the great Bakkies Botha … and he’s doing a brilliant job to date of getting there. Could in future provide the grunt the Lions pack desperately needs.

3 – WILCO LOUW (Western Province)

Only sporadically involved in the tournament, he was undoubtedly the best tighthead on show with an almost unparalleled ability to boss the scrums.

2 – AKKER VAN DER MERWE (Sharks)

The biggest compliment for the ‘Warthog’ is that he eventually managed to beat the Sharks’ rotation policy in the No 2 position. Unlucky not to go to Europe.

1 – JUAN SCHOEMAN (Sharks)

A breakout campaign for the loosehead. Not only did he established himself as a fine scrummer, but also had some dynamic moments as ball-carrier. Excellent defender.

