Veteran Aplon makes unlikely Springbok comeback

36-year-old Gio Aplon duly made an unlikely comeback to international rugby after being included in the Springboks’ touring squad for their year-end adventure to Europe.

The diminutive utility back had been subject to speculation about a return and will provide experienced backup to an exciting, but still raw backline.

National coach Rassie Erasmus had mentioned on Friday that Willie le Roux’s sporadic availability required an insurance policy.

Aplon, who last played under Heyneke Meyer in 2012, has been in excellent form for his Japanese club, Verblitz, but it’s his experience of European conditions with French side Grenoble.

“Gio has a lot of experience of playing in the challenging European conditions from his club rugby stint in France,” said Erasmus.

The Bok mentor had also raised the possibility of Currie Cup performers playing their way into the squad and that’s true of the trio of Ruhan Nel (centre), JD Schickerling (lock) and Sergeal Petersen (wing), all from Province.

Sharks captain Louis Schreuder is also recalled with Faf de Klerk unavailable through club duty and Ross Cronje injured.

Springbok squad:

Forwards: Schalk Brits, Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Francois Louw, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Trevor Nyakane, JD Schickerling, RG Snyman, Duane Vermeulen, Warren Whiteley.

Backs: Gio Aplon, Damian de Allende, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Andre Esterhuizen, Elton Jantjies, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Ruhan Nel, S’bu Nkosi, Embrose Papier, Sergeal Petersen, Handre Pollard, Louis Schreuder, Ivan van Zyl, Damian Willemse.

