Guts and glory: the battle of Newlands

WESTERN PROVINCE: ‘We’ve manned up’

Viewed as one of Western Province’s biggest attacking threats in Saturday’s Currie Cup final at Newlands, fullback Dillyn Leyds says the hosts have manned up after almost being knocked out by the Blue Bulls last week.

Province needed an extra-time penalty by wing SP Marais to clinch their semifinal clash, and Leyds admitted this week they needed to take those lessons to heart if they wanted to retain the title against a very good Sharks side.

“In previous games we probably were making the right decisions but last weekend we were going for the safer option,” Leyds said.

“But we have had meetings about those opportunities not taken, and it was discussed and viewed where we can improve, and it’s obviously up to us to see where we can improve.”

While the headlines ahead of the final had been dominated by the Springbok squad announcement directly after the game, Leyds said the body language of the players signalled what the Currie Cup meant to them.

“We are also thankful that people are still turning up at Newlands to watch us play, and we have done ourselves proud by playing the kind of rugby that we are playing and bringing the crowds back to Newlands.

“Hopefully this weekend we’ll see an even bigger crowd because the guys drew a lot of energy in those last 20 minutes last weekend.”

Leyds believed the Bulls’ rush defence in the semifinal had made them realise they would have to come up with a different mindset against the Sharks defence, and they may be required to make better decisions.