Dazzling Dyantyi up for prestigious World Rugby award

Springbok rugby has been criticised for the past few years for not selecting and nurturing world-class players.

But that seems to be changing after Aphiwe Dyantyi was nominated for World Rugby’s breakthrough player-of-the-year on Friday.

That means the Lions sensation is considered one of the most promising players on the planet currently donning a national jersey.

The 24-year-old has been earning rave reviews for his performances since being handed a Test debut against England in June, not only because of his try-scoring exploits but also the fact that he’s grown throughout.

Dyantyi’s has had a few tough days on the field too, yet has absorbed those lessons throughout to become better.

“The winger marked his Springbok debut with a try against England in June and hasn’t looked back, starting all nine of South Africa’s tests in 2018 and scoring six tries, including braces against Argentina and in the win over world champions New Zealand in Wellington,” World Rugby said in a statement.

“Blessed with pace and power, the 24-year-old was the joint top try-scorer in the Rugby Championship with five as South Africa finished as runners-up.”

He’ll compete with Irish winger Jordan Larmour and the All Blacks’ cult hero at prop, Karl Tu’inukuafe.

The winner will be revealed at the World Rugby Awards at the end of November.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.