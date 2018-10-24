Jean-Luc: Last year’s final still haunts Sharks

Sharks loose-forward Jean-Luc du Preez admits that their loss at home to Western Province in last year’s Currie Cup

final is in the back of their minds as they head to Cape Town this weekend to do battle against the same side for South African rugby’s most famous trophy.

Last year the roles were reversed, with the Sharks finishing top of the table and hosting the final, although, like this year, they lost to Western Province in round-robin play.

“Losing a home final last year is in the back of our heads, obviously it’s not ideal, but fortunately we are in the final again and playing at Newlands is nearly as good as Kings Park.

“Personally, it’s really good to be back playing again and especially to be in a final again after three-and-a-half months out injured. Hopefully we can bring the trophy back.

“We didn’t play for the full 80 minutes against Western Province last time and even against the Lions in the semifinal we got a bit complacent, so our focus has been on playing the full 80 or 90 minutes, whatever it takes. And

our focus is on ourselves and not on Western Province, although I think they’ll be really up for it,” Du Preez said.

The Springbok admitted that he can barely remember the last time the Sharks won the Currie Cup – in 2013 – saying: “I was in matric then.”

But the KwaZulu-Natalians will be hoping history repeats itself as they won the title at Newlands that year, beating Western Province 33-19.

Just like this year, it was back-to-back finals between the teams, with both sides winning their respective away matches, the Western Cape side beating the Sharks 25-18 at Kings Park in 2012.

“It’s going to be a massive clash and definitely won up front, but they have a huge pack with JD Schickerling, Bongi Mbonambi and Wilco Louw.

“But if all eight of our forwards and the five on the bench put up their hands then we should be good.

“We did that last weekend and countered the Lions pretty well,” Du Preez said.

