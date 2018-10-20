 
menu
Rugby 20.10.2018 07:52 pm

Western Province prevail after extra time in epic Newlands semi

Rudolph Jacobs
Herschel Jantjies of Western Province during the Currie Cup, Semi Final match between DHL Western Province and Vodacom Blue Bulls at DHL Newlands Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Herschel Jantjies of Western Province during the Currie Cup, Semi Final match between DHL Western Province and Vodacom Blue Bulls at DHL Newlands Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Currie Cup’s only unbeaten side given an almighty scare as the Blue Bulls totally overturn their poor form going into the game.

In an absolute ripper of a game, Western Province secured their first Currie Cup home final since 2014 by edging the Blue Bulls 35-32 in their semifinal at Newlands on Saturday night.

However, they had to do so after 20 minutes of extra time after a transformed Bulls side pushed them to the limit and made them look vulnerable for most of the contest.

Visiting outside centre Dylan Sage scored his side’s fourth try on the stroke of full-time, deadlocking the score at 32-all after Bulls flyhalf Manie Libbok missed the match-winning conversion.

A 13th minute penalty in extra time from Province wing SP Marais proved the eventual difference as two exhausted sides slugged it out without much reward.

Who was the star in this match?

Marais kept his team in the game with his unerring boot in a very challenging wind when the Bulls were threatening a stranglehold on the game. He ended with 30 points, including Province’s first try that launched their fightback.

Key moments and themes

  • The Blue Bulls were full value as opponents, totally overturning their form after being annihilated at Loftus just a week earlier. For large parts of the game, they looked as if they could produce a massive upset by attacking with zest and skill. What made that more impressive is that their set-piece wasn’t always convincing, meaning they lacked a platform at times.
  • Province took a early 6-0 lead through Marais but they were met by stern Bulls defence, which seemed to unsettle the home side while also imbuing the Bulls with confidence.
  • That confidence bloomed fully after the Bulls scored the opening try through flank Ruan Steenkamp in the 22nd minute from close range. Libbok then produced a brilliant pick-up and off-load to release wing Duncan Matthews, extending their lead to 14-6.
  • Libbok ghosted past the Province defence shortly after the restart as the Bulls stormed into a 24-12 lead, but that finally shook the home side from their slumber as they finally strung phases together and made their possession count. Marais’ try was well-worked after the Bulls botched a line-out, while patience and power saw replacement scrumhalf Paul de Wet dot over.
  • With the Bulls’ penalty count mounting, their resistance seemed over as Marais continued to be on target. However, the Bulls put immense pressure on the final scrum of regulation time – overturning their struggles previously in that set-piece – allowing the ball to pop loose and for Sage to score.
  • Extra time was predictably gritty as both sides fell a bit flat. Bulls fans though will bemoan a questionable turnover from WP wing Sergeal Petersen, who didn’t seem to release the tackled player right at the end.

Point scorers:

Western Province – Tries: SP Marais, Paul de Wet. Conversions: Marais (2). Penalties: Marais (7).

Blue Bulls – Tries: Ruan Steenkamp, Duncan Matthews, Manie Libbok, Dylan Sage. Conversions: Libbok (3). Penalties: Libbok (2).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sharks come out top in wild ride at Kings Park 20.10.2018
Despite all, long live the Currie Cup 20.10.2018
Five cracking duels in the Currie Cup semis 19.10.2018

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 NO 4 FOREST EXPRESS

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 5 MARDI GRAS

RACE MEETING

20 October 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.