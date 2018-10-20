Sharks come out top in wild ride at Kings Park

In a wonderful advert for Currie Cup rugby, the Sharks beat the Golden Lions 33-24 in their semi-final at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday, a brilliant second-half comeback by the visitors making it unclear whether the home side or them would win the match and make it through to next weekend’s final.

Despite the Sharks enjoying tremendous forward dominance and being 23-3 up within the first minute of the second half, the game developed into a real cliffhanger as the Lions fought back to 24-26 going into the last 10 minutes. While the Sharks will be kicking themselves for some ill-judged decision-making, one could only salute the character of a young Lions team in making a gripping contest of what looked set to be a one-sided match in the first half.

Who was the star in this match?

The forward effort of the entire Sharks pack was superb and wing Sbu Nkosi and eighthman Daniel du Preez were obvious stand-outs as they shared the home side’s four tries between them. But the hard work of blindside flank Tyler Paul was particularly outstanding. One of the unsung heroes of the Sharks’ season, Paul carried the ball strongly, being one of the bosses of the gainline, but also showed an eye for the gap and was then able to eschew the brutality of taking contact. Defensively, he was one of the Sharks’ main big-hitters.

Key moments and themes

The Sharks, with the gusting wind behind them, thoroughly dominated the opening quarter, the hard-running of the wings, Nkosi and Lwazi Mvovo leading to two tries, the first to the rampaging Daniel du Preez and the second to Nkosi after the excellent support of centre Marius Louw, another of the home side’s standout players.

Activities in the second quarter were restricted to two penalties by Robert du Preez and Elton Jantjies, but at 18-3 up at the break and so dominant in the scrums, the Sharks seemed to hold all the trump cards. Hopes of a Lions fightback seemed to have died when the Sharks scored 18 seconds into the second half as the visitors allowed the kickoff to bounce, lock Gideon Koegelenberg gathered and Jacques Vermeulen controlled a bobbling ball before passing to Nkosi, who fought his way over for his second try.

Leading 23-3, the Sharks were not able to tighten up the contest though and the momentum of the scrums was lost. The Lions spent more time in the territory of the Sharks and the well-travelled combination of Jantjies and Lionel Mapoe saw the centre bursting through to set up scrumhalf Nic Groom for a 56 th -minute try. Seven minutes later came the most extraordinary moment of the match. Aphiwe Dyantyi, the new wing sensation of the Springboks, intercepted the long pass of Curwin Bosch inside the Lions’ 22 and raced away for what seemed an obvious try. But Aphelele Fassi, on for the concussed Mvovo, pulled off a remarkable chase from behind and then launched a counter-attack. Unfortunately he went inside instead of towards the touchline and lock Hyron Andrews then threw a shocking pass way behind his backline, where Lions wing Courtnall Skosan just happened to be standing. The ball went straight to him and the Springbok had one of the easiest tries of his career. Jantjies, who succeeded with all four of his kicks at goal, picked out Skosan moments later with a superb crosskick to all but erase the lead.

Faced with the spectre of throwing away their place in the final, the Sharks went back to the basics in the nick of time. The scrum earned another penalty and the set-piece was chosen again. Off a dominant base, Daniel du Preez then stormed off the back and through the Lions' defence for the most impressive of power-tries that sealed the victory.

Point scorers:

Sharks – Tries: Dan du Preez (2), S’bu Nkosi (2). Conversions: Robert du Preez (2). Penalties: Du Preez (3).

Lions – Tries: Courtnall Skosan (2), Nic Groom. Conversions: Elton Jantjies (3). Penalty: Jantjies.

