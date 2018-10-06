 
Rugby 6.10.2018 08:33 pm

WATCH: The moments of drama at Loftus

Sport Staff
Cheslin Kolbe of the Springboks during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Versfeld on October 06, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

The Springboks agonisingly lost 30-32 to the All Blacks are having seemed to have sewn up the game. Here are a few highlights.

From ecstasy to agony.

In a nutshell, that was the cliche that described the Springboks’ last-gasp 30-32 loss to the All Blacks at Loftus on Saturday evening.

It all seemed to go according to plan before the New Zealanders launched a clinical comeback.

The Boks dominated proceedings but couldn’t dominate the scoreboard in the first 40…

Then Jesse Kriel set the tone for a points-laden second half with this excellent score…

And then the All Blacks broke hearts…

