WATCH: The moments of drama at Loftus

From ecstasy to agony.
In a nutshell, that was the cliche that described the Springboks’ last-gasp 30-32 loss to the All Blacks at Loftus on Saturday evening.
It all seemed to go according to plan before the New Zealanders launched a clinical comeback.
The Boks dominated proceedings but couldn’t dominate the scoreboard in the first 40…
#RugbyChampionship – HALFTIME:
South Africa 6-6 New Zealand
It's been tight test match rugby at Loftus so far with both teams only having two penalties to show for it.
LIVE coverage continues at SS1. pic.twitter.com/Y9b613ockv
— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) October 6, 2018
Then Jesse Kriel set the tone for a points-laden second half with this excellent score…
WHAT A TRY FROM JESSE KRIEL! 🔥
Great strength and pace from the centre for a memorable try at his home ground.#RugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/78FTkZQB1e
— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) October 6, 2018
And then the All Blacks broke hearts…
Rieko Ioane hits back with a try for New Zealand. Will South Africa go on to win?
The Springboks lead 30-18 with 15 minutes left.
Coverage is LIVE on SS1.#RugbyChampionship #RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/pRRtpJirQq
— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) October 6, 2018
#RugbyChampionship – RESULT:
South Africa 30-32 New Zealand
It's a heartbreaking loss for the @Springboks and a great comeback win for New Zealand after a classic encounter at Loftus. pic.twitter.com/4YT0QCoCbx
— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) October 6, 2018
For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.