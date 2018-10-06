WATCH: The moments of drama at Loftus

From ecstasy to agony.

In a nutshell, that was the cliche that described the Springboks’ last-gasp 30-32 loss to the All Blacks at Loftus on Saturday evening.

It all seemed to go according to plan before the New Zealanders launched a clinical comeback.

The Boks dominated proceedings but couldn’t dominate the scoreboard in the first 40…

HALFTIME: South Africa 6-6 New Zealand

Then Jesse Kriel set the tone for a points-laden second half with this excellent score…

WHAT A TRY FROM JESSE KRIEL! Great strength and pace from the centre for a memorable try at his home ground.

And then the All Blacks broke hearts…

Rieko Ioane hits back with a try for New Zealand. The Springboks lead 30-18 with 15 minutes left.

The Springboks lead 30-18 with 15 minutes left.

RESULT: South Africa 30-32 New Zealand It's a heartbreaking loss for the Springboks and a great comeback win for New Zealand after a classic encounter at Loftus.

