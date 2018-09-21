Former Bok issues Willemse warning

Former Springbok fullback and experienced provincial coach Dawie Snyman has issued a stark warning to South African rugby about the plan to select the promising Damian Willemse in the No 15 jersey at international level.

Western Province coach John Dobson on Thursday confirmed that he had received a “courteous request” from Bok mentor Rassie Erasmus to pick him in the position for Saturday’s Currie Cup meeting with Griquas at Newlands.

However, Snyman isn’t convinced about the plan.

“The Springboks need to pick a specialist at fullback,” Snyman told Netwerk24.

“If you use your tactical kicks well, you could easily catch Damian in no-man’s land. He’s essentially got to cover 70m by 50m’s field position during a match. If Damian’s not in the right place at the right time, then the Boks have a problem.”

Snyman’s reservations clearly stem from the fact that Willemse is a flyhalf, who might be caught in two minds in terms of his positioning.

As a result, he believes the diminutive but more experienced Cheslin Kolbe would be a better fit for next Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the Wallabies in Port Elizabeth.

“He ought to be more suited because he has more experience at fullback,” said Snyman.

“Naturally, high balls might be a problem for him because he’s a bit small but he brings other strengths. You can anyway compensate for that by having another player catching those kicks.

“Personally though I’d pick (the Lions’) Andries Coetzee. He’s a specialist and the Bok side isn’t the environment where players still need to learn to play in a certain position.”

Western Province: Damian Willemse, Sergeal Petersen, Ruhan Nel, Dan Kriel, JJ Engelbrecht, Josh Stander, Herschel Jantjies, Juarno Augustus, Kobus van Dyk, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Chris van Zyl (c), Salmaan Moerat, Wilco Louw, Bongi Mbonambi, Ali Vermaak. Bench: Scarra Ntubeni, Caylib Oosthuizen, Michael Kumbirai, Ernst van Rhyn, Justin Phillips, Dan du Plessis, Dillyn Leyds.

