Rugby 19.9.2018 05:11 pm

Kings Park will host the forgotten men of Springbok rugby

Heinz Schenk
Robert du Preez of the Cell C Sharks during the Currie Cup match between Cell C Sharks and iCOLLEGE Pumas at Jonsson Kings Park on September 07, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The Currie Cup battle between the Sharks and Lions will feature a substantial amount of players with a point to prove to the national selectors.

Say what you want about the current state of the Currie Cup, it’s undeniable that a few of its participants probably only have one main objective: to prove the Springbok selectors wrong.

Saturday’s battle between the Sharks and Lions at Kings Park is a particularly mouthwatering affair, specifically because various discarded Boks are present.

Sharks pivot Robert du Preez is definitely one of those men, having generally fallen out of favour since June’s matches against Wales and England.

But he’s not thinking about himself much at the moment.

Instead, the 25-year-old is more concerned over the potential impact of his opponent’s stars – Lionel Mapoe, Courtnall Skosan , Ross Cronje and Andries Coetzee.

“The Lions’ Springboks are going to be a factor,” said Du Preez.

“Ross is back from the trip to Australasia and Lionel’s been in really good form the past few weeks. He’s quite a slippery customer. You could say the same of Andries as well. We’re well aware of those threats. We’ll take care of them.”

Not that the Sharks can exactly plead poverty.

They’ve already had Du Preez and his younger sibling Dan in harness, along with Lwazi Mvovo, Chilliboy Ralepelle, Akker van der Merwe and Curwin Bosch.

Powerful prop Thomas du Toit has also been released from the Springbok camp for the weekend’s action.

“Patience and accuracy is going to be key for us. It’s the one things that’s holding us from clicking. If we click, we’ll be devastating, especially with the players we have available,” said Du Preez.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

