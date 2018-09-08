Is Rassie in trouble for his Bongi subbing? Twitter thinks so

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus likely to find himself under pressure in the aftermath of his Rugby Championship meeting with the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday, following his hasty substitution of Bongi Mbonambi.

The Stormers hooker was yanked off in the 35th minute of the match, almost immediately after he overthrew at a line-out about 8m from the Boks’ tryline.

The ball was allowed to bounce and led to the simplest of tries for Aussie centre Matt Toomua, who dotted down under the posts.

It would seem Erasmus placed the blame squarely at Mbonambi’s front door, who earlier kept his composure superbly to score the Boks’ opening try from a rolling maul.

Twitter was quick to pounce on his treatment.

Blame bongi all u want but someone called that lineout… — Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) September 8, 2018

You have to take emotion out of coaching… Players make mistakes, but you can break them with impulsive decisions… — IG: johngoliath (@JohnGoliath82) September 8, 2018

If Mbonambi develops psychological and confidence issues as a result of getting subbed in the first half he can call Lawrence Sephaka, who can over him a shoulder to cry on. You're not alone. It's not your fault. It will get better. #AUSvRSA — Being A Black Springbok,The Thando Manana Story (@Sbu_Mjikeliso) September 8, 2018

A review of the incident showed that Mbonambi probably wasn’t solely to blame…

Bongi’s throw was 100% accurate. Whoever called it, together with PSDT and Kolisi not obeying said call, is to blame for that mess. — thebigBAMtheory (@riaan_bam) September 8, 2018

Nobody jumping in the front, which means the call was made to throw deep. Pinpoint throw. PDST and Kolisi late off the line. pic.twitter.com/Zcm2tgDqb0 — thebigBAMtheory (@riaan_bam) September 8, 2018

Malcolm Marx was brought on and already one could feel the irony coming…

Would Rassie have taken off Marx is he had cocked up that lineout? — IG: johngoliath (@JohnGoliath82) September 8, 2018

And then it happened…

So Rassie painted himself into corner by hooking Bongi for poor throw. Marx does same. Now what? #AUSvRSA — Craig Ray (@craigray11) September 8, 2018

Is trouble brewing? Probably…