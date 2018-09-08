 
menu
Rugby 8.9.2018 01:39 pm

Is Rassie in trouble for his Bongi subbing? Twitter thinks so

Sport Staff
Bongi Mbonami of the Springboks celebrates his try during The Rugby Championship match between the Australian Wallabies and the South Africa Springboks at Suncorp Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

Bongi Mbonami of the Springboks celebrates his try during The Rugby Championship match between the Australian Wallabies and the South Africa Springboks at Suncorp Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

The Springbok coach seemed to blame his starting hooker for the stuff up of a lineout that led to one of the Aussie tries in Brisbane. Then Malcolm Marx did the same…

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus likely to find himself under pressure in the aftermath of his Rugby Championship meeting with the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday, following his hasty substitution of Bongi Mbonambi.

The Stormers hooker was yanked off in the 35th minute of the match, almost immediately after he overthrew at a line-out about 8m from the Boks’ tryline.

The ball was allowed to bounce and led to the simplest of tries for Aussie centre Matt Toomua, who dotted down under the posts.

It would seem Erasmus placed the blame squarely at Mbonambi’s front door, who earlier kept his composure superbly to score the Boks’ opening try from a rolling maul.

Twitter was quick to pounce on his treatment.

A review of the incident showed that Mbonambi probably wasn’t solely to blame…

Malcolm Marx was brought on and already one could feel the irony coming…

And then it happened…

Is trouble brewing? Probably…

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Springbok player ratings: A terrible day at the office 9.9.2018
‘Awful’ second half derailed Springboks, says Rassie 8.9.2018
Poor Springboks bow knee to weakened Wallabies 8.9.2018

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 6 PRETTY PENNY

VALUE BET

RACE 1 NO 9 IDITAROD TRAIL

RACE MEETING

8 September 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.