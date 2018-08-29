 
Rugby 29.8.2018

Kotze calls for Bulls patience

Ken Borland
Johnny Kotze. Photo: Gallo Images.

Johnny Kotze. Photo: Gallo Images.

The influential centre believes the men from Loftus shouldn’t be panicking after their loss in Durban last week.

Although the Blue Bulls could only score one try last weekend against the Sharks, that was not because their creative well has run dry, but rather because of the inordinate number of handling errors they made.

Which is why centre Johnny Kotze believes there is no need for panic ahead of their Currie Cup match against the Lions in Pretoria on Saturday.

“If you see what sort of rugby we’ve produced over the last couple of weeks then it is very exciting. It was just a lot of small errors last weekend that cost us. We definitely turned up in terms of our attacking play, but handling errors at crucial times cost us.

“But I don’t think we need to go too deeply into it, they were silly errors and we lacked concentration. Then at some stage the emotions get to you. But our handling and skills are normally at a very good level, just nothing went our way against the Sharks. So this weekend we must just be patient and not get erratic,” Kotze said.

While Bloemfontein and Durban were the Blue Bulls’ ports of call on the first two weekends of Currie Cup action, they will be delighted to be playing their neighbours at Loftus Versfeld.

“We’re very excited to be at home and we want to play for our supporters. We can’t afford any more defeats and the Lions are a quality side, with very physical, dominant forwards. But if we stick to our game-plan and do what we have to do, then we will have a good chance,” Kotze added.

