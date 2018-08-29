Kotze calls for Bulls patience

Although the Blue Bulls could only score one try last weekend against the Sharks, that was not because their creative well has run dry, but rather because of the inordinate number of handling errors they made.

Which is why centre Johnny Kotze believes there is no need for panic ahead of their Currie Cup match against the Lions in Pretoria on Saturday.

“If you see what sort of rugby we’ve produced over the last couple of weeks then it is very exciting. It was just a lot of small errors last weekend that cost us. We definitely turned up in terms of our attacking play, but handling errors at crucial times cost us.