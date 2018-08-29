Hacjivah Dayimani has a licence to thrill at the Lions

Boasting electrifying speed for a No 8, the Currie Cup presents an opportunity for the Lions’ Hacjivah Dayimani to break out of his mould.

After having to play second fiddle in Super Rugby, he says he’s now been given the full licence to express himself.

“I had guys with bigger names ahead of me like Warren Whiteley, Cyle Brink, Jaco Kriel that got injured, and Franco Mostert, so I was trying to show what I can do,” he said.

Clocking 10.68 in the 100m when he was at Jeppe High School, the 20-year-old said he saw the Currie Cup as an opportunity for him to improve.

“Coach (Ivan van Rooyen) said it’s a chance for me to show what I have, to showcase my talent because I know I can be better. Maybe 60% better.

“And it’s an advantage to have your conditioning coach also now as the head coach because in the past he worked a lot with us in the gym and off-the-field and all the time pushing us to greater heights,” he said.