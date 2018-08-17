Fit-again Eben really missed his ‘roomie’ Siya

Eben Etzebeth isn’t scared to admit that he’s been a lonely rugby player the past eight months.

His painstaking rehabilitation from back and arm injuries even made him miss the media.

But if there’s one thing that makes him immensely happy it’s to have his great friend and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi again as his roommate.

“It’s great to be back in the team environment but it’s really special seeing him every day and actually waking up next to him each morning,” the towering lock said.

“When you’re meeting up with your physio daily for eight months, the world tends to become a lonely place. It’s really nice to be here.”

The dynamic between Etzebeth and Kolisi also means that the Boks’ captaincy situation doesn’t have an adverse effect on their relationship.

After all, Etzebeth was reasonably controversially made national skipper by Allister Coetzee last year following Warren Whiteley’s injury when many observers felt Coetzee had missed a golden opportunity to promote Kolisi.

“Everyone know Siya and I have a pretty good relationship. When he was announced as captain earlier this year, I immediately phoned him,” said Etzebeth.

“He was actually in training so he didn’t pick up but he phoned back immediately when he was free. He was keen to share all his emotions and tell me how excited he was.

“But the leadership group in general are very comfortable with each other. It’s nice to have Warren, Handre (Pollard), Frans (Malherbe) and Willie (le Roux) together. Everyone is willing to put their hand up and provide input.”

The 26-year-old, who starts in the No 4 jersey this weekend against Argentina, goes into the Durban Test very much “cold” having played no competitive rugby since his injury.

While coach Rassie Erasmus is confident about his conditioning, Etzebeth is understandably more realistic.

“I did have eight months to work on that. I suppose you can sit here and say you’re ready but at the end of the day, Saturday at 5 is going to be the time when the world and I really see if I’m ready to play again. I’m looking forward to it.”