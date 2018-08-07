 
Rugby 7.8.2018 09:43 am

Rassie’s raves over his Springbok newcomers

Sport Staff
Damian Willemse during the Springbok Open Training Session and Fan Engagement at Florida Park, Ravensmead on August 06, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

The rookies have certainly received high praise from their national coach.

On Monday, Rassie Erasmus selected three uncapped players for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

Here’s what the Springbok coach had to say about them.

DAMIAN WILLEMSE (20, Stormers, flyhalf): ‘The type of versatile player you want’

I see him as a player for the future, a guy who can cover flyhalf, centre and fullback. That’s a wonderful thing to have in your team. I think he’s actually one of the young guys who is physically ready for the demands of international rugby.

We saw that physicality when he played for the Stormers this year. He’s been training at fullback. At next year’s World Cup you can only take 31 players with you. You need players who are versatile.

CYLE BRINK (24, Lions, flank): ‘He’s like a Duane Vermeulen’

Cyle Brink of the Lions breaks tackles to score a try during the Super Rugby Final match between the Crusaders and the Lions at AMI Stadium on August 4, 2018 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Martin Hunter/Getty Images)

He was on the radar way back already. He had that shoulder problem earlier in the season and didn’t play consistently. But he’s been on a run now and showed in last weekend’s Super Rugby final that he’s a player who can make the step up.

ALSO READ: Under-fire Elton has Rassie and Boks’ full backing

Cyle is one of those ‘in-between’ loose forwards, a guy that actually plays like Duane Vermeulen. He can steal on the ground, jump in the lineout and carry well. He’s not an out-and-out opensider but he does the open- and blindside well.

MARCO VAN STADEN (22, Bulls, flank): ‘He probably would’ve started against England’

Marco van Staden during the Springbok Open Training Session and Fan Engagement at Florida Park, Ravensmead on August 06, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

He was 100% in the mix before the England series. He probably would’ve started as the first-choice and then the last match before the international break his knee went.

Since he’s been playing, he’s established himself as an out-and-out opensider in the mould of a Francois Louw or a Heinrich Brussow. It’s nice to have someone like that in the fold.

