Siya Kolisi handed Springbok captaincy permanently

Unsurprisingly but still notably, Siya Kolisi has retained the Springbok captaincy for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

National coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday confirmed the influential flanker would continue in the role despite the return of Warren Whiteley to the squad.

Kolisi had only been appointed on a temporary basis for the series against England in June as Whiteley recovered from injury but his success was difficult to ignore.

However, Erasmus still acknowledges that the Lions skipper and lock Eben Etzebeth, who officially deputised for Whiteley last year, will play major roles.

“Eben and Warren have been out of the Bok mix for a while because of injury so it’s very pleasing to have them back in the squad,” he said.

Meanwhile, Erasmus has kept continuity while also rewarding other performers.

He has offset the loss of Duane Vermeulen by recalling another veteran in Francois Louw, who has 57 caps.

Lions flanker Cyle Brink and Bulls poacher Marco van Staden swell the pool of loose forwards, while 20-year-old Damian Willemse has been fast tracked in order to gain experience.

The Lions duo of Lionel Mapoe (centre) and Ross Cronje (scrumhalf) also return.

The Boks start their campaign next Saturday against Argentina in Durban.

Forwards: Cyle Brink, Jean-Luc du Preez, Thomas du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (c), Francois Louw, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Beast Mtawarira, Sikhu Notshe, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Akker van der Merwe, Marco van Staden, Warren Whiteley.

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Ross Cronje, Faf de Klerk, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Andre Esterhuizen, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Lionel Mapoe, Lwazi Mvovo, Embrose Papier, Handre Pollard, Ivan van Zyl, Damian Willemse.