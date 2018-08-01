 
Rugby 1.8.2018 05:13 pm

WATCH: Siya Kolisi inspires the world with prestigious award

Sport Staff
Beast Mtawarira and Siya Kolisi. Photo: Gallo Images.

Sports fans across the globe voted his first Test as Springbok captain as one of the highlights of 2018.

Siya Kolisi’s historic appointment as the first black player to be appointed Springbok Test captain didn’t just captivate South Africa.

In another proud moment for South African rugby, the 27-year-old flanker leading out his side in the first Test against England at Ellis Park in June has been confirmed as the Laureus sporting moment of the month for July.

The world-renowned foundation each month selects four prominent sporting moments for sport fans around the globe to vote on.

Kolisi, who wore the No 6 jersey and drew comparisons with late President Nelson Mandela’s wearing of the same jumper during the 1995 World Cup final, clearly melted the hearts of thousands.

He led the Springboks to a 2-1 series win over the English.

