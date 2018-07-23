 
menu
Rugby 23.7.2018 09:24 am

Blitzboks finish third at Sevens World Cup

Own Correspondent
Ruhan Nel scores a try against Scotland on day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 at AT&T Park in San Francisco on 21st July, 2018. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby.

Ruhan Nel scores a try against Scotland on day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 at AT&T Park in San Francisco on 21st July, 2018. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby.

Neil Powell’s men recover well after an unexpectedly comprehensive loss in the semifinals.

The Springbok Sevens team claimed third place and the bronze medal at the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens, played in San Francisco.

The Blitzboks secured a 24-19 win over Fiji to claim a second medal in two months and cap off another stellar season.

The team won the World Rugby Sevens Series in June for a second consecutive year and added bronze to their medal tally.

The team finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games – their lowest placing in a major sporting event for the season.

Solid performances against Ireland and Scotland on Friday and Saturday respectively, counted for very little as they were outplayed by England in the semifinals of the tournament, losing 29-7.

The team bounced back against Fiji later in the same afternoon, and played some brilliant rugby to end the season with a commanding performance.

Springbok Sevens coach, Neil Powell, said the team were happy with the medal, although not the colour.

“What is most pleasing for me is the fact that, after that disappointment against England, we came out firing against Fiji and outplayed them to finish the season on a very strong performance.

“We have lost against them six times during the World Series, so to be able to beat them here was a huge effort from the players. We will never be happy with anything but first place, but the bronze medal does help to justify the efforts and sacrifices a little bit.”

Powell congratulated New Zealand on winning the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament.

“They clearly know how to pitch for once-off tournaments, as they also won the Commonwealth Games gold, so well done to them. It was a great effort from them.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Blitzboks stroll into the last eight of Sevens World Cup 21.7.2018
Blitzboks’ flair for the dramatic could help them at World Cup 18.7.2018
Blitzboks drawn alongside Samoa in London Sevens 30.4.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.