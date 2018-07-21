Blitzboks stroll into the last eight of Sevens World Cup

The Springbok Sevens team will meet Scotland in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco on Sunday morning (SA time) after a commanding 45-7 win over Ireland earlier on the opening day of the international showpiece.

The Blitzboks, boosted by four tries from winger Shakes Soyizwapi, totally outplayed their Irish opponents, who scored their only points with the last play of the match.

The South Africans had dominated possession up to that point and their speedy backs used their opportunities well.

“I was quite fortunate out there,” Soyizwapi said after becoming only the ninth player (and the first since 2005) to score four tries in a Rugby World Cup Sevens match.

“The guys on my inside did all the work. When you have quality players like Justin Geduld, Werner Kok, Selvyn Davids and Rosko Specman feeding you try-scoring passes, my job is only to make sure I finish their good work.”

Springbok Sevens captain, Philip Snyman, applauded the effort from the coaching staff to get the team ready for the Ireland clash.

“The Irish had played Chile earlier in the day and there was a chance of them catching us cold. But the coaches decided on a training session earlier in the day and that helped us prepare. Credit to the team, they took every opportunity and we never gave Ireland a chance.”

Snyman said the Scotland match will be a tough one.

“Last time we played them, they actually beat us in Paris, so we dare not underestimate them. They are a quality side and we will have to be at our very best if we want to continue in the competition,” Snyman said.