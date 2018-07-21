‘There’s only one guy right for the Springbok captaincy’

Warren Whiteley has come in from the cold in terms of his return to rugby but, as brilliant as he thinks the inspirational Lions leader is, former Springbok eighthman and skipper Morne du Plessis believes he should not resume the captaincy of the national team just yet.

Whiteley was the first-choice Springbok captain last year, leading the team in the first two Tests against France before tearing his groin and being ruled out of action for the rest of 2017.

He has only recently returned to Super Rugby action due to a knee injury.

In his absence, and that of Eben Etzebeth, who took over the reins from Whiteley last year, new Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus appointed Siya Kolisi as the 61st national rugby captain, to tremendous acclaim and immediate success with the series win over England.

“There’s no need for me to tell Rassie Erasmus what to do, but I believe consistency is very important. It’s tough on Warren, but he has been injured. There’s no question Siya is the right captain, it’s the right time and right place for him. Warren’s time will come again, but he needs to get back into the team first.

“Siya has really put a marker down now and he’s captain, that’s it for me. I’ve been very impressed with his caring nature, he looks after a lot of his family and every time we have worked with him at the Chris Burger/Petro Jackson Fund he has always gone beyond the call of duty,” Du Plessis, who captained South Africa 15 times between 1975 and 1980, said at a Laureus Sport for Good Foundation breakfast this week.

Du Plessis carries the letters ‘OIS’ after his name these days, which indicate he has been awarded the Order of Ikhamanga Silver Class by the president for excellent achievement in sport, so he is well-placed to comment on the leadership abilities of Kolisi.

“You don’t have to know Siya intimately to know he is obviously a special human being. The whole question of whether you are born or raised a leader is still being debated, whether those skills are natural or groomed, but I would say Siya is a bit of both. He has inherent talents and characteristics, but these have been nurtured by hard times, mentorship and support,” Du Plessis said.