 
menu
Rugby 10.7.2018 10:29 am

WATCH: Siya Kolisi rocks with youngsters at Craven Week!

Sport Staff
Siya Kolisi jives. Photo: Screengrab.

Siya Kolisi jives. Photo: Screengrab.

The Springbok captain clearly doesn’t have time for petty provincial barriers that still exist in South African rugby.

The legend of Siya Kolisi continues to grow.

The 27-year-old made world headlines last month after he became the first black captain of the Springboks in Test rugby and won many hearts with his calm, level-headed leadership.

On Monday afternoon, Kolisi once again stole the show by singing and dancing with the Border U-18 side at this year’s Craven Week in Paarl.

Despite hailing from the Eastern Cape, Kolisi has no affiliation with Border but that hasn’t stopped him from shifting petty provincial barriers that still dog South African rugby.

In fact, he even sung in his Stormers shirt!

U18 Craven Week

VIDEO: Siya Kolisi sings and dances with the Border team at the U18 Craven Week in Paarl on Monday.

Posted by SA Rugby magazine on Monday, 9 July 2018

Related Stories
‘There’s only one guy right for the Springbok captaincy’ 21.7.2018
Siya Kolisi’s wife gives spicy Twitter fan a klap 25.6.2018
First black Bok captain’s dream of transformation 9.6.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.