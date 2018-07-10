WATCH: Siya Kolisi rocks with youngsters at Craven Week!

The legend of Siya Kolisi continues to grow.

The 27-year-old made world headlines last month after he became the first black captain of the Springboks in Test rugby and won many hearts with his calm, level-headed leadership.

On Monday afternoon, Kolisi once again stole the show by singing and dancing with the Border U-18 side at this year’s Craven Week in Paarl.

Despite hailing from the Eastern Cape, Kolisi has no affiliation with Border but that hasn’t stopped him from shifting petty provincial barriers that still dog South African rugby.

In fact, he even sung in his Stormers shirt!