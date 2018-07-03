PICS: Divvy and his Zimbabwe players sleeping on the streets!

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers and his Zimbabwe rugby side are currently living like homeless people.

The 58-year-old coach and his players spent the night on the streets in Tunisia, where the “Sables” – as Zimbabwe’s national rugby side is known – play the hosts this weekend as part of World Cup qualifying.

Shocking pictures of the players lying on sidewalks with their baggage emerged on Tuesday in a Facebook post by David Coltart, a former Zimbabwe Minister of Sport.

@kyrossports @DavidColtart It’s alleged Sables rugby team slept on the streets of Tunisia last night. pic.twitter.com/mayUXveKzh — rickinzim (@rickinzim) July 3, 2018

According to Coltart, who stated that he’d confirmed the incident from one of the players’ fathers, the players and team management simply couldn’t stay in the accommodation provided by Tunisia because it was “disgusting”.

It’s also being alleged that the team was held up for six hours at passport control after Tunisian authorities confiscated passports and demanded that they pay 600 Euros for visas.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Aaron Jani said that alternative arrangements are being made.

“The representatives of our team have gone through with the Tunisia liaisons to look at an alternative hotel, which has been suggested, so they are addressing the issue.

“It is unfortunate that it happened during the night, but they’ve had breakfast this morning. I’m in communication with them, and now they’re looking to see if the new hotel is acceptable,” he said.