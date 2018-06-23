Springbok player ratings: Let’s rather look away

Here’s how the Springboks fared at a wet Newlands on Saturday.

15 – WARRICK GELANT (4/10)

A neat chip forward for Jesse Kriel’s try can’t mask a difficult day at the office. He dropped the high ball that led to England’s try in conceding four turnovers as well as two penalties. Clearly, there’s much work left.

14 – S’BU NKOSI (5/10)

Clearly relishes looking for work but his attacking opportunities were painfully limited. Fine defender.

13 – JESSE KRIEL (5/10)

Generally seemed to justify his selection and ran manfully with ball in hand but he lacks the unpredictability of a true midfield magician.

12 – ANDRE ESTERHUIZEN (4/10)

He’s grown into a really versatile, skillful centre in 2018. Unfortunately, this match represented a throwback to the awkwardly limited Sharks midfielder who bullies rather than creates.

11 – APHIWE DYANTYI (5/10)

He won’t look back fondly on a game where his influence was minimal but he’s more than cemented his place for now.

10 – ELTON JANJTIES (3/10)

Simply couldn’t adapt to the wet conditions. His international career really is in trouble now.

9 – FAF DE KLERK (5/10)

While his distribution suggested a man under heavy pressure, his kicking game and defence has really grown. Showed a willingness to try something different on attack without much support.

8 – DUANE VERMEULEN (6/10)

Showed his all-round worth again with some fine lineout play, a superb turnover and typical physicality. Made a couple of handling errors though.

7 – PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT (6/10)

Rapidly emerging as one of the mainstays of this Bok forward pack.

6 – SIYA KOLISI (5/10)

He’s an absolute monster on defence but contributed to the Springboks’ nasty penalty count and didn’t truly dominate his collisions. This match was a learning curve for him as leader.

5 – FRANCO MOSTERT (6/10)

Two turnovers and penalty sour what was otherwise another solid performance.

4 – RG SNYMAN (6/10)

Impressed with some robust tackling but wasn’t a factor much as a ball-carrier.

3 – FRANS MALHERBE (5/10)

He didn’t have much work as ball-carrier but put in a good shift as defender.

2 – CHILIBOY RALEPELLE (4/10)

Hamstrung perhaps by a lack of match fitness but one couldn’t deny that his discipline was a problem. He conceded two turnovers and two penalties. One redeeming feature of his showing was some wholehearted tackling.

1 – BEAST MTAWARIRA (6/10)

There weren’t many roars from the crowd because he was well watched by the English as ball-carrier yet scrummed solidly and showed his worth as tackler.

16 – SCHALK BRITS (5/10)

Hardly played in conditions where could produce his usual magic. In general didn’t convince that he’s really needed, except for some mentoring.

17 – STEVEN KITSHOFF (5/10)

He was typically busy but also dogged by a few errors.

18 – THOMAS DU TOIT (4/10)

His tackling couldn’t hide his moments of indiscipline.

19 – JEAN-LUC DU PREEZ (4/10)

He’s been strangely off the pace in this series, especially as a ball-carrier.

20 – SIKHUMBUZO NOTSHE

Not enough game-time for a fair rating.

21 – EMBROSE PAPIER

Not enough game-time for a fair rating.

22 – HANDRE POLLARD (4/10)

Couldn’t launch a rescue mission after replacing Jantjies and also suffered from the Boks’ frustrating turnover disease.

23 – WILLIE LE ROUX (5/10)

Enthusiastic as always without any discernible impact.