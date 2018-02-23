Discipline the key for Lions against unpredictable opponents

The Lions put huge emphasis on discipline before facing the Jaguares, who have become a bit of a bogey side for them, in their next Super Rugby fixture at Ellis Park on Saturday, Lions coach Swys de Bruin said.

The team showed just one change with lock Andries Ferreira returning after pulling out with a stomach bug on the eve of last weekend’s 26-19 win over the Sharks at Ellis Park. “If you can keep hand on ball against the Jaguares you can maybe force them into mistakes like disciplinary errors,” said De Bruin. “But we will focus on fantastic discipline. It’s one of the values we have aimed at, to make good decisions and not concede unnecessary penalties.” Lock Marvin Orie, who was a late replacement for Ferreira last week, has been rested, with Lourens Erasmus retained on the bench, while a Super Rugby debut awaits 21-year-old scrumhalf Marco Jansen van Vuren on the bench after he was named to replace flank Marnus Schoeman.