Stormers go young in George … but not because of poor opposition

There’s a reason Stormers coach Robbie Fleck used a youthful group of forwards in their first warm-up match of 2018 this past weekend … and it wasn’t because of lowly opposition in South Western Districts.

The Capetonians are on a bit of a slippery slope going into their Super Rugby campaign.

Not only will they start six of their first eight games away from home, they’ll do so without two experienced men in lock Eben Etzebeth and prop Frans Malherbe.

That’s no laughing matter when it’s considered they face the Waratahs, Crusaders and Highlanders from week two.

While there is still depth available, any mores injuries would force the Stormers to delve deeper.

“It was pretty much an U-21 pack, which shows that we are building some good depth at the moment. It was a good opportunity for these youngsters to stake a claim and I think they all did pretty well,” said Fleck after a massive 77-0 win in George.

“In the last 10 or 15 minutes we brought (more of our) youngsters on and some of them are fresh out of school, so there are going to be some mistakes but there is obviously some real talent that is coming through.”

Notably, Fleck introduced 18-year-old centre Rikus Pretorius – a SA Schools ace still last year – for a run-on.

The Stormers mentor also confirmed the cautious diagnosis of Etzebeth, who’s struggling with shoulder and back injuries after the Springbok’s European tour at the end of the last year.

“We are taking it on a week by week basis with Eben, it is the type of injury where once it reacts and the muscles and the nerves start working again it is quite a quick turnaround,” said Fleck.

