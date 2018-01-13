WATCH: The Bulls go Sundowns with new Super Rugby jersey!

The Bulls have adopted an inclusive, community-based strategy with their away jersey for this year’s Super Rugby campaign.

John Mitchell’s troops will play in a yellow and blue kit as a tribute to Mamelodi Sundowns, who share Loftus with them as homeground.

“Not being one to shy away from a bold shirt design, the Vodacom Bulls will face their opponents in true Bafana Ba Style fashion emulating the Brazilians flair on field whilst carrying the same elements found on the Bulls Home kit – a 2018 graphic on the chest in celebration of the Rugby Union’s 80-year anniversary in 2018 – ultimately opening up the doors for football and rugby fans to join the Bulls as one family,” a statement read.

The Bulls made no secret of the fact they need to broaden their support base and gain back some lost ones as on-field performances have been mediocre for the past two years.

“The Vodacom Bulls have always believed in a bigger dream of uniting Tshwane, one that ensures that we fight to uphold the pride of our city. Both teams represent this beautiful city and we believe that sharing our colours is a great way of expressing that,” said Barend van Graan, the Bulls CEO.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.