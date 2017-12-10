Cape Town bronze feels like failure for off-colour Blitzboks

On paper, finishing third at the Cape Town leg of the World Sevens Series would represent a creditable effort.

But not for the Blitzboks.

For a team that has set such a high standard for themselves over the past year, this weekend’s showing felt like failure.

And the concerning thing about their performances – particularly on Sunday’s finals day – was that chinks in their approach were exposed.

Not much of their form from the title win in Dubai was evident.

One could probably argue that the narrow 19-17 scoreline in the win over Canada to claim the bronze was understandable given the disappointment of losing their semifinal against New Zealand 12-19.

Then again, it could also have been expected that South Africa would’ve enjoyed themselves in a less pressurised game.

Instead, they lacked accuracy.

Justin Geduld’s skilful cross-kick for Shakes Soyizwapi to claim his try as well as Rosko Specman’s brilliant turn of pace down the blindside were examples of their ruthlessness but those were limited.

The Blitzboks were vulnerable in defence throughout and were especially dodgy around the fringes, notably in Nathan Hirayama’s second try.

They were also guilty of conceding too many penalties in the tackle situation.

It was all so weird for a side known for being so accurate in their defence and breakdown skills.

In hindsight, the signs were there early.

Fiji fell victim to a brilliant 31-26 comeback win in the quarterfinal, notable for Seabelo Senatla’s wild ride.

The Blitzboks talisman had received a yellow card for a high tackle and was bumped off as defender that led to one of the Islanders’ tries.

Yet he redeemed himself with two dot-downs of his own, the second being the match-winner.

The All Blacks though weren’t as charitable as they counterattacked superbly to leave the hosts and their boisterous crowd deflated.