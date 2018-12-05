 
Cricket 5.12.2018

I’m in the form of my life, admits red-hot Reeza

Heinz Schenk
Reeza Hendricks of Jozi Stars during the Mzansi Super League match between Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars at PPC Newlands on December 04, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

But the fantastic feat of scoring three consecutive T20 centuries wasn’t even something the legendary Chris Gayle could help him think about.

In the end, Reeza Hendricks fell 21 runs short of completing the scarcely believable feat of three consecutive T20 hundreds on Tuesday evening, but it was the furthest thing from his mind.

Even West Indian legend and Jozi Stars teammate Chris Gayle’s cheer-leading before the 50-run MSL victory over the Cape Town Blitz at Newlands couldn’t distract the 29-year-old from merely scoring as much runs as possible.

“When I saw Chris said that, I actually merely had a good laugh about it,” said Hendricks, who boasts scored of 104*, 108* and 79 in his last three knocks.

“I really didn’t think a third century would be on the cards. I didn’t think about it much, just took things as they came. It was all just about taking it ball-by-ball.”

What the softly-spoken Proteas right-hander can’t deny, however, is that he’s in the form of his life.

“It’s a tough question to answer, but I don’t think I’ve ever been playing better,” said Hendricks.

“I guess you can say this is unashamedly a purple patch I’m going through. I’m grateful how things are going.”

Hendricks’ barnstorming showings have inevitably meant that observers are noting how good the timing of it is, especially given that World Cup preparations will now switch to a higher gear.

Yet he isn’t too preoccupied with national interests.

“This is obviously a different format we’re playing in, but I’d love to think that performances in the MSL do count towards coming into consideration for a World Cup spot,” said Hendricks.

“There’s still a fair amount of time to go before that. It’s now just about keeping on scoring runs.”

