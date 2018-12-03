Rabada hits top form … by accident

Kagiso Rabada produced one of the most spectacular bowling performances of the Mzansi Super League thus far when he took three wickets in the first over of the Durban Heat run-chase to lead the Jozi Stars to victory at the Wanderers at the weekend – and then he made it all sound like it had almost happened by accident.

Hashim Amla was caught at slip off the third ball of the innings and then Rabada ended the over by dismissing Keshav Maharaj, caught at backward point, and Heinrich Klaasen, bowled through the gate by a thunderbolt, as the Durban Heat were dismissed for 177 to lose by 53 runs.

Rabada finished with a career-best four for 27.

“I haven’t felt at my best lately and I’ve been asking for advice in an effort to just find a way. Sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it doesn’t, to get three wickets in an over means it was just my day,” Rabada said after the win, which had been set up by Reeza Hendricks’ superb 104 not out off 51 balls.