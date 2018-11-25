Fantastic Faf helps Rocks break their drought

The Paarl Rocks broke their duck in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) with an excellent five-wicket win over Cape Town Blitz, in the process ending their neighbours’ unbeaten run in the tournament.

The foundation of their victory was laid by a superb bowling performance, headed by left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin.

He delivered an outstanding spell of 4/15, his career best figures, and was well supported by the wily Dane Paterson, who grabbed 3/23 as the Blitz fell away alarmingly after a good start.

Faced with a target of 141, the Rocks were wobbling at 3/2 following Dale Steyn’s double strike in his first over, but the class of Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis shone brightly with a fine 54 off 39 that led them home.

Batsman of the game

Du Plessis was magnificent, not because of any fireworks, but simply because he was in control throughout. He never looked rushed and never panicked when partners fell around him.

Bowler of the game

The magic about Fortuin’s spell was that it almost mirrored his captain’s innings. There wasn’t a lot of turn on offer, yet that’s anyway not the Highveld Lions star’s forte. He varied his lengths and pace, ultimately picking up the top four’s scalps. That’s no mean feat.

Turning point

The Blitz were cruising at 82/1 in the 10th over when Andile Phehlukwayo went down the track to Fortuin, got an inside edge and failed to make it back when keeper Mangaliso Mosehle broke the stumps. From thereon, the Capetonians lost their last nine wickets for 58 runs.

In Sunday’s earlier game, rain had the final say in the match between the Tshwane Spartans and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Centurion. However, the Spartans lost AB de Villiers just before the rain came, leaving them behind on the DLS method.

