WATCH: Willowmoore Park floodlights implode!

Willowmoore Park, the cricket ground nestled in the heart of Benoni, will have its iconic or infamous (depending on your view) floodlight pylons demolished this week.

According to Benoni City Times, the peculiar concrete structures – which are unusually thick and had a very small base for the bulbs – had to be removed due to safety considerations.

There had been fears that the “natural deterioration” of the pylons could make it vulnerable to earth tremors, a reality in an area with various mining activities.

“On behalf of the president, executive directors, management and staff of Easterns we would like to place on record our thanks and appreciation to Wreckers for efficient and professional work executed in bring down the pylons,” said chief executive officer, Cassim Suliman.

“It was a sad moment in history as the old pylons served us for many years.

“Safety of the public required this action and the Eastern Cricket Union had to execute this project in the best interests to all concerned.”

Willowmoore Park had new, state-of-the-art floodlights installed last year as part of a Cricket South Africa-sanctioned infrastructure upgrade.

