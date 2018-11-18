Spartans cling on in MSL thriller over Rocks

Gihahn Cloete’s career-best batting effort in T20 cricket was enough for the celebrity-packed Tshwane Spartans to get off the mark in the Mzansi Super League as they narrowly beat the Paarl Rocks by one run at Boland Park on Sunday.

The left-hander played a superb anchor role in hitting 80 off 49 deliveries, allowing opening partner Theunis de Bruyn to set the tone.

The Proteas Test player hit 66 off 38 as the Spartans reached 101 without loss in the 10th over.

AB de Villiers’ cameo of 32 off 18 helped the visitors make an imposing 203/5.

But the hosts made a game of it.

On the back of Cameron Delport’s 73 off 43, the Rocks kept the heat on with various small but useful contributions.

However, they just couldn’t get over the line.

Batsman of the game

For a man not renowned of his exploits in 20-over cricket, Cloete really played an outstanding innings.

He was nothing more than solid with De Bruyn at the crease, before showing a lot of confidence thereafter in taking calculated risks.

The skill level on display later on from him was quite eye-catching.

Bowler of the game

The pitch in Paarl was nothing more than a road – a batting paradise. But the Rocks’ West Indian marquee Dwayne Bravo showed his wealth of experience by employ a whole variety of deliveries, ending with 3/31 in his four and also claiming the crucial wicket of De Villiers.

Turning point

With the game in the balance after a stunning assault by Mangaliso Mosehle (20 off 8), partner Patrick Kruger hit the third delivery of the last over to deep midwicket, where Dean Elgar leapt to take the catch. He didn’t hold on, instead being hit in the face, yet managed to keep the ball infield. It saved four runs that was the difference between a win and loss.

DURBAN HEAT v CAPE TOWN BLITZ

Ashwell Prince’s Capetonians kept their unbeaten record with a tense three-wicket win over the Durban Heat at Kingsmead.

If one were to break this game down, the Blitz essentially won this game because they delivered the two standout performances on the day.

Two days after countryman Mohammad Nawaz impressed, it was the turn of Pakistani Asif Ali to light up proceedings.

The 27-year-old right-hander hit five sixes and seven fours in an astonishing 33-ball 88 as the Blitz overhauled the Heat’s 157/5.

The hosts had been floundering after the pace of Anrich Nortje (4/32) reduced them to 48/4 before Khaya Zondo (49 not out) and veteran Albie Morkel 45 off 25 provided much-needed momentum.

Batsman of the game

There wasn’t anyone else who came close to Ali’s effort.

Bowler of the game

Nortje has been supremely impressive in his first two outings and did pretty much everything right in this game.

His pace troubled the top-order and his line was impeccable. He will need to work on his second spells though.

Turning point

Proteas Test spinner Keshav Maharaj had produced a splendid spell to boast figures of 3/13 after three overs. However, in his last over, Ali hit his first two deliveries for six and four. That provided the platform where the Blitz hammered 52 runs off three overs to pretty much seal the deal.

