Bowlers star as Proteas win 10-over shootout against Aussies

The Proteas concluded a short, highly successful tour of Australia with a 21-run victory in the one-off T20 in Carrara on the Gold Coast.

Rain had reduced this fairly meaningless outing to just ten overs per side, but Faf du Plessis and his men will be chuffed with the intensity and professionalism they showed.

Given the hit-and-giggle nature of these types of contests, the visitors’ bowling was particularly impressive.

Armed with a substantial target of 109 to defend, Chris Morris delivered the star spell of the night with 2/12 in his two over quota.

He struck first ball when D’Arcy Short picked out cover before removing the dangerous Chris Lynn (14) with a magnificent yorker.

The lanky seamer kept it similarly tight in his final over.

Tabraiz Shamsi (1/12) also showcased his improved confidence with an economical spell of left-arm wrist spin, stifling the Aussies at a crucial stage.

The leash kept on the home batters once again allowed Andile Phehlukwayo to benefit as he was again among the wickets, taking 2/21.

Earlier, the Proteas threatened to score a massive total.

Reeza Hendricks’ 8-ball 19 meant South Africa were up to 42 without loss by 2.4 overs, a platform exploited by Faf du Plessis (27 off 15), Quinton de Kock (22) and Heinrich Klaasen (12 off 6).

The Aussies did managed to regain some pride by just conceding 10 runs off the last two overs, but the damage – in hindsight – had already been done.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.