Your handy guide to the Mzansi Super League squads

The Mzansi Super League kicks off at Newlands on Friday night with the Cape Town Blitz hosting the Tshwane Spartans.

But before the action starts in earnest, here’s a handy guide on all six franchises.

CAPE TOWN BLITZ

Head coach: Ashwell Prince

Captain: Farhaan Behardien (Full-time), Dawid Malan (Stand-in)

Proteas marquee: Quinton de Kock

International marquee: Malan (England)

Other foreign players: Muhammad Nawaz (Pakistan), Asif Ali (Pakistan), Hussain Tallat (Pakistan, stand-in)

Rest of squad: Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Janneman Malan, Malusi Siboto, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Jason Smith, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Vereynne, Dane Piedt.

Strength: Power-packed batting line-up with big strikers

Weakness: A potential over-reliance on the experience of Dale Steyn in the bowling department?

DURBAN HEAT

Coach: Grant Morgan

Captain: Albie Morkel

Proteas marquee: Hashim Amla

International marquee: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Other foreign players: Brandon Mavuta (Zimbabwe)

Rest of squad: David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Abbott, Keshav Maharaj, Khaya Zondo, Albie Morkel, Marchant de Lange, Vernon Philander, Temba Bavuma, Morne van Wyk, Okuhle Cele, Sarel Erwee, Tladi Bokako.

Strength: A classy, varied bowling attack

Weakness: The Heat might rue having just one wrist spinner – Khan – for only parts of the tournament.

JOZI STARS

Coach: Enoch Nkwe

Captain: Dane Vilas

Proteas marquee: Kagiso Rabada

International marquee: Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Other foreign players: Dan Christian (Australia)

Rest of squad: Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Eddie Leie, Pite van Biljon, Duanne Olivier, Ryan Rickelton, Sine Qeshile, Simon Harmer, Calvin Savage, Alfred Mothoa.

Strength: Their pace trio of Rabada, Olivier and Beuran Hendricks will decimate batting orders on juicy surfaces.

Weakness: Some of the batsman are prone to being inconsistent.

NELSON MANDELA BAY GIANTS

Coach: Eric Simons

Captain: Jon-Jon Smuts

Proteas marquee: Imran Tahir

International marquee: Jason Roy (England)

Other foreign players: Ben Duckett (England)

Rest of squad: Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Chris Jonker, Aaron Phangiso, Sisanda Magala, Ryan McLaren, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Lizaad Williams, Rudi Second, Carmi le Roux.

Strength: Possibly the most exciting group of aggressive batsman in any of the franchises.

Weakness: A potential lack of oomph in the attack.

PAARL ROCKS

Coach: Adrian Birrell

Captain: Faf du Plessis (full-time), Henry Davids (stand-in)

Proteas marquee: Du Plessis

International marquee: Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)

Other foreign players: Michael Klinger (Australia)

Rest of squad: Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Paterson, Aiden Markram, Mangaliso Mosehle, Bjorn Fortuin, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Grant Thomson, Tshepo Moreki, Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Eathan Bosch, Patrick Kruger, Kerwin Mungroo, David Wiese (stand-in).

Strength: Classy striker of a ball.

Weakness: Depth with the ball is lacking.

TSHWANE SPARTANS

Coach: Mark Boucher

Captain: AB de Villiers

Proteas marquee: De Villiers

International marquee: Eoin Morgan (England)

Other foreign players: Jeevan Mendis (Sri Lanka), Sean Williams (Zimbabwe), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Rest of squad: Lungi Ngidi, Robbie Frylinck, Theunis de Bruyn, Rory Kleinveldt, Gihahn Cloete, Lutho Sipamla, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Andrew Birch, Shaun von Berg, Eldred Hawken.

Strength: Not the most athletic but one of the most skillful attacks in the tournament.

Weakness: Relying too much on AB magic in the batting department.

