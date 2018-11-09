 
menu
Cricket 9.11.2018 01:30 pm

Frustrating Proteas batting keeps ODI series alive

Heinz Schenk
South African batsman Faf du Plessis reacts after being dismissed during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and South Africa at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 9, 2018. (Photo by Brenton EDWARDS / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

South African batsman Faf du Plessis reacts after being dismissed during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and South Africa at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 9, 2018. (Photo by Brenton EDWARDS / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Following yet another decent bowling display, the visitors hand the embattled Aussies a morale-boosting win with a wasteful batting display.

People could (rightly) say Australian cricket is in a state of chaos given the aftermath of its culture review and that South Africa’s own challenges look rather small in comparison.

However, from a pure cricketing perspective, the Proteas and Aussies are actually in the exact same situation – eerily so after Aaron Finch and his troops squared the ODI series at one-all with a seven-run win in Adelaide on Friday.

These are two sides with potent, performing bowling attacks yet batting orders starved of confidence and struggling to cope without leading batsmen.

Australia don’t have the suspended David Warner and Steve Smith.

South Africa are missing the retired AB de Villiers and injured duo of Hashim Amla and JP Duminy.

This time round it was the Proteas’ turn to underperform with the bat, despite being set a manageable target of 231.

Frustratingly, the visitors proved their own worst enemies.

The trend started with Quinton de Kock flicking a rather undemanding Mitchell Starc delivery to deep leg, a poor and irresponsible shot for a senior player.

Aiden Markram (19) then ran himself out after pushing for a third run and then not committing fully, before Heinrich Klaasen (14) pulled a Marcus Stoinis long-hop to midwicket.

South Africa’s most experienced pair, Faf du Plessis and David Miller, had threatened to put their side back on track with a fifth-wicket stand of 74.

That alliance was ended when Du Plessis (47) chopped on and so too the Proteas’ hopes of an early series win.

Stoinis claimed the key wicket of Miller, who was responsible but restrained in making 51, to finish with 3/35.

In hindsight, South Africa will regret conceding a crucial last wicket stand of 27 when they all but wrapped up the fragile Aussie batting again.

But Adam Zampa (22) took a liking to Lungi Ngidi as the home side scraped together vital runs.

Overall though, the Proteas attack once again proved hugely effective.

Dale Steyn (2/31) and the hostile Kagiso Rabada (4/54) combined superbly once again, while the seamers of Dwaine Pretorius proved surprisingly effective as he grabbed 3/32.

Both South Africa’s bowling all-rounders  – the other being Andile Phehlukwayo – have bowled well in their respective outings.

It makes for a pleasant selection dilemma for Sunday’s series decider in Hobart.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bowlers star as Proteas win 10-over shootout against Aussies 17.11.2018
Weekend’s sorted with a full hamper of sport 17.11.2018
Don’t stop being aggressive, Faf urges the Aussies 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 3 GREEN TOP

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 8 SOUL OF WIT

RACE MEETING

10 November 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.