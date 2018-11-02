 
Cricket 2.11.2018 03:40 pm

Bodi criminally convicted of match-fixing, pleads for mercy

Sport Staff
Gulam Bodi.

The former Protea was the middleman for the spot-fixing scandal that dogged the domestic T20 competition in 2015.

Former Proteas cricketer Gulam Bodi has the dubious honour of being the first South African sportsman to be criminally convicted of match-fixing.

According to Netwerk24, the 39-year-old on Friday pleaded guilty to eight counts of “corruption related to sporting activities” in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.

The Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act Law, enacted in 2004, has a specific clause related to corruption in sporting events.

In his written plea to the court, Bodi states that he takes full accountability for his actions.

“The accused pleads to the mercy of the court. He fully understands the seriousness of his offences and begs the state for forgiveness,” the website quoted him as writing in a written statement.

As a result, Bodi confirmed all the indiscretions that led to him being banned from any cricket-related activities for 20 years by Cricket South Africa in January 2016.

The charge sheet outlined how Bodi had been recruited as early as 2014 by an Indian businessman, Manish Jain, to influence matches in CSA’s domestic T20 competition in 2015.

He was also introduced to Imran Mushkan Shimji, an alleged middleman for various crooked bookmakers.

Armed with incentives of between R600 000 and R700 000 as well as a luxury watch for each player, Bodi then approached eight players to join in the scheme.

Six players – Ethy Mbhalati, Alviro Petersen, Thami Tsolekile, Jean Symes, Lonwabo Tsotsobe and Pume Matshikwe – became involved and received suspensions of varying severity.

Two other players, Vaughn van Jaarsveld and Craig Alexander, were also approached but reported to CSA’s anti-corruption unit as per the governing body’s code of conduct.

Prosecutor Willem van Zyl wants to call on CSA administrators to testify about the damage caused by the scandal with the aim of determining an appropriate sentence.

