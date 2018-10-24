 
menu
Cricket 24.10.2018 09:31 am

Faf doesn’t want AB back for the Proteas…

Heinz Schenk
Faf du Plessis. Photo: Gallo Images.

Faf du Plessis. Photo: Gallo Images.

Unless this one and only condition is met…

Faf du Plessis will not entertain AB de Villiers’ presence in the Proteas side except under one condition.

Since the dynamic batting legend’s international retirement earlier this year, speculation has been rife that he could be used as a consultant at next year’s World Cup.

National coach Ottis Gibson had previously mentioned that he’d keep an open mind on such an arrangement, but his skipper is more emphatic.

“It’s a good question. I haven’t thought of that idea,” said Du Plessis.

“To be honest, if he were to be part of team management, I’d rather have him actually playing than throwing balls to others off the field. So no, I don’t think that would be a great option.”

The Proteas captain also believes it’s important to show faith in the current coaching staff.

“I believe that AB has made his choice. He’s not playing. You have a coaching structure in place for a reason.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bowlers star as Proteas win 10-over shootout against Aussies 17.11.2018
Weekend’s sorted with a full hamper of sport 17.11.2018
Sprightly Blitz tame AB and co in MSL opener 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 3 GREEN TOP

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 8 SOUL OF WIT

RACE MEETING

10 November 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.