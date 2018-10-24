Faf doesn’t want AB back for the Proteas…

Faf du Plessis will not entertain AB de Villiers’ presence in the Proteas side except under one condition.

Since the dynamic batting legend’s international retirement earlier this year, speculation has been rife that he could be used as a consultant at next year’s World Cup.

National coach Ottis Gibson had previously mentioned that he’d keep an open mind on such an arrangement, but his skipper is more emphatic.

“It’s a good question. I haven’t thought of that idea,” said Du Plessis.

“To be honest, if he were to be part of team management, I’d rather have him actually playing than throwing balls to others off the field. So no, I don’t think that would be a great option.”

The Proteas captain also believes it’s important to show faith in the current coaching staff.

“I believe that AB has made his choice. He’s not playing. You have a coaching structure in place for a reason.”

