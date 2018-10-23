Proteas don’t want to pigeonhole Steyn

Dale Steyn might be back with a bang on the international scene, particularly as the brilliant strike bowler that he’s become renowned for.

Yet his skipper, Faf du Plessis, doesn’t want to box his experienced quick into a specific role with the one-day series against Australia coming up.

VIDEO: Faf du Plessis on how the Proteas want to continue their dominance over the Aussies

VIDEO: Faf du Plessis wants the Proteas to keep up their recent dominance over the Australian Men's Cricket Team. Cricket South Africa Posted by The Citizen Sport on Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Steyn had previously said that he’d be more than willing to fulfill any function in the side if it would help them win next year’s World Cup.

The rise of Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada as a new-ball pair has led to various observers believing Steyn should wind down and become more of a support-type figure in the attack.

That was until he bowled with fire against Zimbabwe…

“Ideally, I’d want to Dale to be everything,” Du Plessis said on Tuesday, just a few hours before their departure for Australia.

“He’s a pretty good guy to have around in your system if you have young bowlers. He has a lot of experience and, importantly, he deals with it well. He communicates it very nicely. Lungi being with Dale is great, even if Dale isn’t playing.”

Naturally, concerns remain over Steyn’s long-term fitness, especially after almost two injury-ravaged years and his fitness will be managed.

“There’s a management plan in place for him. We’ll manage his workload according to the amount of time he plays,” said team manager and doctor, Mohammed Moosajee.

“A series of just three ODIs is probably more than fine from him to play continuously in, but we’ll see.”

Du Plessis also hopes Steyn’s career-best 60 in the second ODI against Zim is a sign of things to come.

“Personally, I’d love it if I can consider him an all-rounder. But he’s not there yet. Dale has to make runs more consistently,” said the Proteas captain.

“If he can get there, It’d be great.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.