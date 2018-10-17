Rushed Mzansi Super League could end up paying a price

The Mzansi Super League will pay the price for the lateness of its confirmation with many of the overseas participants only being available for part of the tournament, but Nelson Mandela Bay Giants coach Eric Simons is content that there are enough star players to carry the T20 tournament through its first year.

“A few things were finalised too late, so our marquee overseas player, Jason Roy, is only available after December 4, and I know from my contacts with players in the IPL that there are some very disappointed players who are not able to be here. That affected the draft because you can’t afford too many players who are going to be away and you need the ability to be flexible through the squad, particularly when you have players away.

“But I’m very happy with what happened up front in our draft, we covered our bases and probably the only skill missing from our squad is off-spin. We also chose some local guys who know the conditions in Port Elizabeth and we’ll be looking to dominate at home. Getting the balance of your squad right is crucial and we have a good blend of experience and youth,” Simons, a veteran of IPL coaching, said on Wednesday after the draft.

Former Highveld Lions and Benoni Zalmi coach Geoff Toyana, who will be helping out with the Paarl Rocks, was also pleased with how the draft had gone.

“I think there’s a better balance in this draft than in the Global League, it was very exciting and tough to do the selections, you do your planning but then three or four players are gone and you have to think on your feet. But we’re quite satisfied, we got 85% of the players we wanted.

“Unfortunately Dwayne Bravo will miss the first five games which will be tough for us, but we have the guys to back him up. Plus we have two quality spinners in Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi, and they are also two different types of bowlers, Dane Paterson is the best death bowler in the country and with Bravo, that’s what we were pushing for, three quality T20 bowlers which makes the job a lot easier,” Toyana said.

