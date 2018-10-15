The Mzanzi Super League’s teams – in tweets

Cricket South Africa’s Mzanzi T20 Super League was unveiled last week and now details on the six teams that will participate has been revealed.
Here’s what you need to know – in quick-fire Twitter format.
The team names:
The #MSLT20 draft pick order for this Wednesday is as follows:
1) Durban Heat
2) Jozi Stars
3) Paarl Rocks
4) Cape Town Blitz
5)Tshwane Spartans
6) Nelson Mandela Bay Giants
All the best guys!@MSL_T20 pic.twitter.com/u4TqDrFugS
— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 15, 2018
The marquee Proteas players:
Exciting times coming up in the @MSL_T20.
The Proteas marquee players are:@amlahash – Durban Heat@KagisoRabada25 – Jozi Stars@ABdeVilliers17 – Tshwane Spartans
Imran Tahir – Neson Mandela Bay Giants@jpduminy21 – Cape Town Blitz@faf1307 – Paarl Rocks#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/CQAnmBppHY
— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 15, 2018
And the overseas stars that are available:
The first #MSLT20 international marquee player is top ranked T20 bowler, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/W6IkN531WQ
— Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) October 15, 2018
T20 living legend Chris Gayle is in. Which #MSLT20 team do you think will scoop the master blaster? pic.twitter.com/dR75PTxLxQ
— Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) October 15, 2018
All-rounder and entertainer, Dwayne ‘DJ’ Bravo will bring his flair to the #MSLT20 come November! pic.twitter.com/ufIUTEJWrU
— Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) October 15, 2018
A regular in the world’s biggest T20 leagues, English star batsman Jason Roy will be looking to show is fire power in the #MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/npbZ22VQMx
— Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) October 15, 2018
The versatile England and Middlesex star, Dawid Malan will no doubt be invaluable for his #MSLT20 team pic.twitter.com/WGWEKucsm3
— Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) October 15, 2018
England’s T20 captain, Eoin Morgan has scored the most runs for his country in T20 cricket. He’ll be looking to keep up this stellar record in the #MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/veULb9ew2Z
— Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) October 15, 2018
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.