Cricket 15.10.2018 02:01 pm

The Mzanzi Super League’s teams – in tweets

Sport Staff
CSA's new T20 league is finally a reality. Photo: Twitter.

Some of the names are pretty weird … but the overseas players available are decent and intriguing.

Cricket South Africa’s Mzanzi T20 Super League was unveiled last week and now details on the six teams that will participate has been revealed.

Here’s what you need to know – in quick-fire Twitter format.

The team names:

The marquee Proteas players:

And the overseas stars that are available:

 

