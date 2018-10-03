Steyn back as Proteas bat in Bloemfontein

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson had said before the start of the current ODI series against Zimbabwe that he feared his potent bowling attack might not give the batters much chance of making runs.

That is exactly what happened on Sunday after South Africa won the first match in Kimberley by five wickets, having rolled over the visitors for just 117.

As a result, the Proteas on Wednesday took advantage of winning the toss by deciding to bat first in the second battle of the three-match series in Bloemfontein.

With Faf du Plessis, David Miller and Hashim Amla missing, the hosts need to build depth with the World Cup looming.

Young all-rounder Wiaan Mulder is injured, meaning Khaya Zondo comes in to bolster the batting.

As a result, all the men they want to test are in the starting XI.

Kagiso Rabada is also rested in anticipation of a heavy workload but is replacement by a stellar replacement in Dale Steyn.

The 35-year-old certainly will be raring to go.

Proteas: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, JP Duminy (c), Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen, Christiaan Jonker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

