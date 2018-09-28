The wacky wisdom of Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn is back in the Proteas ODI squad for the first time in almost two years and is ready to stake his claim for a spot in the World Cup.

Ahead of the three-match series against Zimbabwe, which starts in Kimberley on Sunday, the 35-year-old quick was typically quirky and frank.

Here’s some of the unique wisdom he shared.

Figures of 2/80 are acceptable in ODIs nowadays

ODI cricket is about getting used to the possibility that you WILL go for eight to ten an over. A lot of us run in and think that four-and-a-half per over is perfect. Those days are gone! No bowler runs in and takes 3/40 regularly anymore. Bowling during a powerplay is really difficult.

It’s all about mindset. If you can get into the right one, be content with conceding 90 runs the one day and being the hero the next, then you’ll be fine. 2/80 might still actually be a winning contribution.

He might not be top dog anymore … but he still can be

It’s good to have challenges. I think Lungi (Ngidi) and KG (Rabada) would also appreciate the fact that I’m coming back into the side because they would also know that their positions are under threat. We all are. You can only take a handful of these fast bowlers to the World Cup and we’re all fighting for a spot.

He could still help the Proteas win a World Cup, even if he isn’t there

Everyone wants to go to the World Cup and I would love to go to the World Cup, but individually I would love nothing more than to see the Proteas win a World Cup. And if that means that I don’t go, then so be it. I did my job coming in here, pushing guys to perform at their best. Pushing KG, pushing Lungi, pushing Andile (Phehlukwayo), all these guys. I’m just happy to be here, playing cricket, and challenging them.

‘Pay’ him for his mentorship

(Laughs) If I’m going to be a mentor they should be paying me more! But I’ve always been someone who stands at the top of my mark when I’m bowling and I’ll talk to the other bowlers. And Morne Morkel was also really good at that. Jacques Kalllis, these guys. So I learned from some of the best players in the world. It would be a sin not to pass on that knowledge that I learned from guys like Boucher. Even though he wasn’t a fast bowler, you know, we played catch. He was my keeper. If there’s anyone who knows my action even better than I know it myself, it would be Mark Boucher. And the conversations I had with him are the same conversations I hope I can share with all these young players coming through.

