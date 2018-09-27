 
Cricket 27.9.2018 02:05 pm

Dale Steyn awkwardly labels the Wanderers’ facilities ‘dodgy’

Heinz Schenk
Dale Steyn during the South African national cricket team training session at PPC Newlands on January 02, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The Proteas’ legendary quick wasn’t chuffed with the iconic stadium’s nets during a practice session on Thursday.

Dale Steyn dealt the conditions and facilities at the iconic Wanderers stadium another blow on Thursday after describing its net facilities as “dodgy”.

The 35-year-old Proteas quick rather unexpectedly aired this view after he hit skipper Faf du Plessis with a nippy but hardly spectacular delivery during a practice session.

Asked whether he was merely trying to make a bit of a point with the ball, Steyn refused to take any credit.

“No, I just think these nets are a bit dodgy,” he said as the national team intensify their preparations for the ODI series against Zimbabwe, which starts in Kimberley on Sunday.

“In all honesty, I think the ‘Bullring’ (as the Wanderers is known) is a fantastic but its facilities aren’t the best. For a ground that hosted the best ODI ever played, we practice in some pretty poor conditions.

“I hope Faf is okay, but I don’t think there’s any serious damage. Those nets really weren’t great.”

Du Plessis indeed shook off the blow to look extremely comfortable wit bat in hand.

Steyn’s criticism comes just over eight months after the Test between the Proteas and India was overshadowed by a pitch that was rated as “poor” by the International Cricket Council.

Handed three demerit points on that occasion, the Wanderers will be suspended from staging international cricket for a year if it gets two more demerit points during the next five years.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

