 
menu
Cricket 13.9.2018 05:21 pm

Sensational Morkel shows what Proteas are missing

AFP
Morne Morkel of Surrey runs into bowl during day three of the Specsavers County Championship Division One match between Worcestershire and Surrey at New Road on September 12, 2018 in Worcester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Morne Morkel of Surrey runs into bowl during day three of the Specsavers County Championship Division One match between Worcestershire and Surrey at New Road on September 12, 2018 in Worcester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The lanky seamer, who retired on a high in April, has been instrumental in guiding his English county Surrey to a first first-class title win in 16 years.

Surrey won their first county championship title since Adam Hollioake captained them to success in 2002 as they beat Worcestershire by three wickets on Thursday.

Their victory had been set up by their star performer this season, South African bowling great Morne Morkel, who took 5-24 in Worcestershire’s second innings on Wednesday — the fourth time he has taken five wickets in the campaign.

The 33-year-old had retired from international cricket in April following the Proteas’ Test series win against Australia.

Morkel has shown his worth sensationally.

In just eight matches, he took an incredible 50 wickets at an average of just over 13.

That’s a batting victim every five overs.

It was appropriately Rikki Clarke — the only player who bridged the gap between the two title successes — who at 36 steadied the ship and left it to Morkel to score the winning runs, prompting joyous scenes of jubilation.

For Surrey it was their ninth successive county championship victory, equalling a run they had back in 1999 under Hollioake who guided them to three titles in four years.

Even more cheering for England supporters was that seven of the 11 in the side were home-grown products, whilst Surrey fans will be delighted Morkel has two years remaining on his contract.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
This is what the Proteas are missing in Morne Morkel 25.7.2018
Proteas: Morne Morkel on his no-ball curse 12.7.2017
IPL snub suggests Morne Morkel’s career is in decline 19.12.2016

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 6 PRETTY PENNY

VALUE BET

RACE 1 NO 9 IDITAROD TRAIL

RACE MEETING

8 September 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.