Sensational Morkel shows what Proteas are missing

Surrey won their first county championship title since Adam Hollioake captained them to success in 2002 as they beat Worcestershire by three wickets on Thursday.

Their victory had been set up by their star performer this season, South African bowling great Morne Morkel, who took 5-24 in Worcestershire’s second innings on Wednesday — the fourth time he has taken five wickets in the campaign.

The 33-year-old had retired from international cricket in April following the Proteas’ Test series win against Australia.

Morkel has shown his worth sensationally.

In just eight matches, he took an incredible 50 wickets at an average of just over 13.

That’s a batting victim every five overs.

It was appropriately Rikki Clarke — the only player who bridged the gap between the two title successes — who at 36 steadied the ship and left it to Morkel to score the winning runs, prompting joyous scenes of jubilation.

For Surrey it was their ninth successive county championship victory, equalling a run they had back in 1999 under Hollioake who guided them to three titles in four years.

Even more cheering for England supporters was that seven of the 11 in the side were home-grown products, whilst Surrey fans will be delighted Morkel has two years remaining on his contract.