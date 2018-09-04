Cricket SA to decide on controversial T20 league this weekend

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have stuck to their mid-September deadline on a decision om whether the new T20 league will go ahead this year.

Chief executive Thabang Moroe on Tuesday confirmed that the local governing body’s board will be meeting at the weekend to determine whether a green light will be given or not.

It is expected that CSA won’t have enough time between the weekend and November to organise the event.

“We have a board meeting and members council meeting this weekend, where I will be given the guidance in terms of do I go ahead with the league or not – given the tough situations that CSA has faced now,” Moroe said at CSA’s season launch in Centurion.

“But as far as the commercial side of this league, I’m pretty happy with where we are at CSA. We are aiming to do better, it’s been a long hard road and we continue to push forward.”

The whole effort has been mired in controversy.

Last year, CSA had to postpone the inaugural Global T20 League, which had eight privately-owned franchises.

Then, the federation decided to scrap that model and form an equity partnership with SuperSport, sidelining the other investors.

Four of those owners have threatened legal action and SuperSport has also since walked away.

As they scramble for respectability heats up, CSA has approached local franchise CEOs to help out.

“We’ve had the help of CEOs from the various franchises coming in with assisting and giving us their two cents in terms of rebuilding this league. So hopefully this weekend will come out and we’ll announce the positive news,” said Moroe.